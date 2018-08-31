Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.1% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $966,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,023,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,722,000 after acquiring an additional 223,529 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 98.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 556,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,711,000 after acquiring an additional 275,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $304,704. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.