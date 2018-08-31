Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GCI Liberty Inc Class A were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLIBA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,450,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,417,000. Makaira Partners LLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,389,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,966,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLIBA. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on GCI Liberty Inc Class A from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on GCI Liberty Inc Class A to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th.

GLIBA stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. GCI Liberty Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $55.47.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

