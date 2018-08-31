Tesco (TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 185 ($2.39) to GBX 215 ($2.77) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 230 ($2.97) to GBX 290 ($3.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.68) to GBX 290 ($3.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 248.76 ($3.21).

TSCO opened at GBX 245.10 ($3.16) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 165.35 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 217.31 ($2.80).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

