Tesla Inc (TSLA) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 154.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 55,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $343.19 per share, with a total value of $18,875,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at $53,813,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morningstar set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.21.

TSLA opened at $299.73 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $244.59 and a one year high of $389.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

