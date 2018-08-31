Teton Advisors Inc. Invests $469,000 in i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV) Stock

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of i3 Verticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $18.44 on Friday. i3 Verticals Inc has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.41 million. i3 Verticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $31,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Maple acquired 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

