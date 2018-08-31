Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,962 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (ELMD)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electromed were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Electromed by 53.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the period.

ELMD stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

