Teton Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK)

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRTK. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Evan Loh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $119,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,776.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William M. Haskel sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $73,010.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,871.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,823 shares of company stock worth $416,975. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.65. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,961.41% and a negative return on equity of 106.39%. research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.