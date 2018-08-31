Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,024,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPL opened at $828.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.18. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $372.25 and a 52 week high of $874.00.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, insider Maurice Meyer III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $854.13, for a total transaction of $854,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,852,228.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

