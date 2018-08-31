The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Stake Decreased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,187,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,471,000 after purchasing an additional 890,137 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,968,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,302,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 350,249 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 47,039 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,799,241.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,103,208.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher R. Christensen sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $794,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,007 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,853 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.61 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

