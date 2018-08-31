The Medicines Company (MDCO) Stake Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of The Medicines worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDCO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in The Medicines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Medicines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in The Medicines by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in The Medicines by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Medicines by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDCO shares. BidaskClub raised The Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley started coverage on The Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

In other news, CEO Clive Meanwell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Medicines stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The Medicines Company has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 394.33% and a negative net margin of 668.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. analysts predict that The Medicines Company will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

