Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Stake Decreased by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2,051.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $94.76 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.62 and a one year high of $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.12). Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, August 17th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

