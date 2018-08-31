Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Tiffany & Co.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $123.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 18.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 349.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,383 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth $2,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total value of $117,754.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $118,021.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $93,393.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,253 shares of company stock worth $302,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

