Tiptree (TIPT) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.28

Press coverage about Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tiptree earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6445075884738 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

TIPT stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.50. 200,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,014. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Specialty Insurance, Asset Management, and Mortgage. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and insurance programs that underwrite niche personal and commercial lines of insurance, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

