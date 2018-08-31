Tiverton Asset Management LLC Invests $803,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stock

Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 83.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,467,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,622 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 128.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,959 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 183.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,950 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $43,038,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,661,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,378,000 after purchasing an additional 323,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar Tree to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.26.

DLTR stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,087.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.78 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

