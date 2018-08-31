Tiverton Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,942 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1,087.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,208,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,175,000 after purchasing an additional 327,834 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,415,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 138,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,195,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.73.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,172.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,075.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $126,647.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

