TiVo Corp (TIVO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th.

TiVo has a dividend payout ratio of 109.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TiVo to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. TiVo has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. analysts expect that TiVo will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TiVo from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on TiVo from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

