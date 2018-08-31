Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Short Interest Down 58.6% in August

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,888 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the July 31st total of 500,326 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,090 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TNXP stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $73,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,313.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $132,582. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Cap M downgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tonix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

