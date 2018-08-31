Toro Co (TTC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip A. Burkart sold 17,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,038,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,321,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 3,336 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $204,296.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $1,769,839. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

