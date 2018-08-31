Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 18,524 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,524 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,899,000 after acquiring an additional 491,181 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 955.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,218,000 after acquiring an additional 313,591 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $41,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,235,000 after acquiring an additional 292,245 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,716,000.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.98 and a 52 week high of $186.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

