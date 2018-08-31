Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $821,369,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $521,813,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $185,503,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $178,617,000. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $165,741,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 152.87, a current ratio of 152.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.19 million. research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

