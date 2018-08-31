TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,932,525.00 in Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Element Partners Ii Lp sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $1,932,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Element Partners Ii Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TPI Composites alerts:

On Monday, August 20th, Element Partners Ii Lp sold 45,021 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $1,214,216.37.

On Thursday, August 16th, Element Partners Ii Lp sold 37,100 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $982,408.00.

Shares of TPIC stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 20,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,923. TPI Composites Inc has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $988.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). TPI Composites had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $230.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of TPI Composites from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,921,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 267,717 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 848,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 480,751 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.