Traders Buy Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $338.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $287.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.04 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $115.50

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

