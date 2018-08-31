Traders Buy Shares of KLA-Tencor (KLAC) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $36.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $17.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.23 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, KLA-Tencor had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. KLA-Tencor traded down ($0.63) for the day and closed at $116.73

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.73.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 88.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $182,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $179,119.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,827,549 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 187.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 905.7% during the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

