Traders Buy Shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) on weakness during trading hours on Friday following insider selling activity. $196.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $66.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $130.18 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Procter & Gamble had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Procter & Gamble traded down ($0.46) for the day and closed at $82.95Specifically, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $349,197.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 11,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $926,932.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,707 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,748 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

The company has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,943.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,573,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,704 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,567,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,843 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,150,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,094,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

