Traders Purchase High Volume of Semtech Call Options (SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 879 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 779% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.

In other Semtech news, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $125,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc Pegulu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,453 shares of company stock worth $15,434,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

SMTC stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.37. Semtech has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

