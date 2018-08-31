Traders Sell Shares of Alteryx (AYX) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) on strength during trading hours on Thursday following insider selling activity. $16.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $11.29 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Alteryx had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Alteryx traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $56.65Specifically, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $168,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $1,453,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,493,688 shares of company stock worth $190,259,954. Insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alteryx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alteryx to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alteryx from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.74 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,538,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,515,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 47.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,373,000 after purchasing an additional 655,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth $12,649,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alteryx by 1,038.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 254,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

