Traders Sell Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) on Strength (AMZN)

Traders sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $2,810.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $3,164.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $353.42 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Amazon.com had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded up $65.28 for the day and closed at $1,998.10

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,993.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,957.92.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

The company has a market cap of $940.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,877.32, for a total value of $3,088,191.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,773,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total value of $8,919,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $19,179,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $31,914,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.