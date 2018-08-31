Traders Sell Shares of Booking (BKNG) on Strength (BKNG)

Investors sold shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $87.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $144.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.76 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Booking had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. Booking traded up $7.55 for the day and closed at $1,951.55

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,222.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,175.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,154.45.

The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.34 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $24.39 EPS. equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

