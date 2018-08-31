Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of TVPT opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Travelport Worldwide has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $662.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Travelport Worldwide’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelport Worldwide from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Travelport Worldwide from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $22.00 target price on Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

In related news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

