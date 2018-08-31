Trevali Mining (TV) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$1.90 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Friday. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Monday, June 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Friday, July 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.74.

Shares of TV stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.76. 391,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,214. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.59 and a 12-month high of C$1.75.

In other news, insider Paul David Keller sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$40,250.00.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

