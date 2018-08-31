Trexquant Investment LP Has $283,000 Position in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (TGTX)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 75.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,421 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 630,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock during the first quarter worth approximately $5,538,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

TGTX stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock had a negative return on equity of 177.79% and a negative net margin of 97,412.51%. sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics Inc common stock will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other TG Therapeutics Inc common stock news, Director William James Kennedy sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $337,204.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $623,393.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,857.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

