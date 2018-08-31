Trexquant Investment LP Invests $312,000 in Kraton Corp (KRA) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kraton by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,021,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,739,000 after purchasing an additional 461,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraton by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 148,617 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,978,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 2,083.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 97,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen E. Tremblay sold 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $454,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris H. Russell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $77,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,767.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $735,224 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Loop Capital set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraton from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Kraton Corp has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $538.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.78 million. Kraton had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.