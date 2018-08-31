Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 11,056 Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.14 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

