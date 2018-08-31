Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMMU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after buying an additional 762,648 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP boosted its position in Immunomedics by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 1,081,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 676,882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,995,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,069,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMMU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Immunomedics stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a current ratio of 14.83. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. Immunomedics had a negative return on equity of 124.54% and a negative net margin of 12,701.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Venbio Select Advisor Llc acquired 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

