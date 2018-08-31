Truepoint Inc. Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1,531.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,013,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,355,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,972 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 16.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,102,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,382 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,659,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,072,039,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,573,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,683 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.5% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,890,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 508,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $642,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Loop Capital set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

