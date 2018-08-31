Tudor Pickering Lowers Franks International (FI) to Hold

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Franks International (NYSE:FI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

FI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Franks International in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Franks International in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Franks International in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Franks International has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Franks International had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $132.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Franks International’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Franks International will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William Bradford Mosing sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,609,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,442,234.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wbm Partnership, Lp sold 289,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $2,123,449.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,109,666 shares in the company, valued at $59,443,851.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,463,461 shares of company stock worth $43,705,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Franks International by 89.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franks International in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Franks International in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Franks International in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Franks International by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

