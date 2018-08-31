Tuniu (TOUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 25.00%.

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $7.42 on Friday. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TOUR. BidaskClub raised Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing and car rental services for leisure travelers.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.