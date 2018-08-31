Tyers Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its position in shares of Allergan by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Allergan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its position in shares of Allergan by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGN opened at $190.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $237.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. Allergan’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

AGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.10.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

