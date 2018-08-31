Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 11,682 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Tyers Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth $222,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 127.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 76.0% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Nielsen from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nielsen to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nielsen from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

