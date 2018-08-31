Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Director Sells $296,940.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $296,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TYL traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.43. 1,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,197. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.50 and a 1-year high of $248.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 941.9% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

