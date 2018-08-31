U and I Group PLC (UAI) Insider Richard Upton Buys 25,000 Shares

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Richard Upton acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £55,750 ($71,916.92).

Shares of LON UAI opened at GBX 223 ($2.88) on Friday. U and I Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 163 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.15 ($2.71).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of U and I Group from GBX 250 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

