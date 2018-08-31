Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $103.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti reported healthy fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results, wherein both the top line and the bottom line topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company maintains a competitively priced network and proprietary network communication platform to meet end-market customer needs. It remains focused on minimizing operating expenses by using self-sustained mechanism for product support. Ubiquiti is experiencing impressive growth momentum in the UniFi product family, that has contributed strongly to its top-line growth in recent times. The company has returned wealth to shareholders through share buybacks. It repurchased 7,162,312 shares of common stock at an average price of $62.13 per share in fiscal 2018. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. The new proposed tariffs for certain products imported into the United States from China remain a cause of concern for the company.”

Get Ubiquiti Networks alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Ubiquiti Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on Ubiquiti Networks and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti Networks from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.35.

Ubiquiti Networks stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.45. 21,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. Ubiquiti Networks has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $90.37.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 69.24% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Networks will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 1,940.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.