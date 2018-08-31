Ultra Clean (UCTT) Raised to “Buy” at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

UCTT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $34.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.54 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $1,184,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 50.0% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 129.1% in the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 36,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

