Unilever (UN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Get Unilever alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Unilever to $65.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

NYSE:UN opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. Unilever has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. equities research analysts anticipate that Unilever will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4531 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Unilever by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,786,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,119,000 after purchasing an additional 457,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 705,022 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,762,000 after purchasing an additional 259,954 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,188,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,397,000 after purchasing an additional 346,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,089,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,890,000 after purchasing an additional 156,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unilever (UN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.