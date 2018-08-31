UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock (UNB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:UNB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.2436871941988 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:UNB traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $52.50. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.42. UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 23.69%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

In other news, Director Schuyler Wallace Sweet sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $26,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $212,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

