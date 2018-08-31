Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Position Lessened by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 73.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,889,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,060,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421,408 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.7% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

UNP opened at $149.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $103.41 and a twelve month high of $153.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

