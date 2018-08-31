Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.15

Media headlines about Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unique Fabricating earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.7266396883959 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

UFAB opened at $8.30 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

