Unisys Co. (UIS) Stake Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.8% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 60,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unisys by 305.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unisys by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Unisys during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Unisys during the second quarter valued at $140,000.

Get Unisys alerts:

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $18.50 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $854.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $667.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UIS. ValuEngine raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Unisys to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.