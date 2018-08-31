United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Holdings Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 593,084 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.06% of United Continental worth $200,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 1st quarter worth $84,777,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $49,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Continental by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,907,000 after acquiring an additional 568,570 shares in the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 485.0% during the 1st quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 573,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,825,000 after acquiring an additional 475,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $18,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Continental from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Continental from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $1,728,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,689.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

