United Internet (UTDI) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UTDI. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.35 ($69.01).

UTDI opened at €44.69 ($51.97) on Wednesday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €59.80 ($69.53).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

